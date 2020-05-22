Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - ~~~~~~OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/20; 11AM - 12PM



~~~~~~EMAIL: TTURNER@AHPM.BIZ FOR GUEST LIST



Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.



This Townhome has a large basement, central air and heating, beautiful hardwood floors, washer and dryer, deck and a fenced backyard including a parking pad. Easy commute to Baltimore and D.C; close to I-97, 295, and 695.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, and a repair deductible of $100.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Schedule a showing today!



CALL: Tashia Turner 443-203-4124



