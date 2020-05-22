All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

413 ROGERS AVENUE

413 Rogers Avenue · (443) 203-4124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 413 ROGERS AVENUE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - ~~~~~~OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY 6/20; 11AM - 12PM

~~~~~~EMAIL: TTURNER@AHPM.BIZ FOR GUEST LIST

Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

This Townhome has a large basement, central air and heating, beautiful hardwood floors, washer and dryer, deck and a fenced backyard including a parking pad. Easy commute to Baltimore and D.C; close to I-97, 295, and 695.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, and a repair deductible of $100.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Schedule a showing today!

CALL: Tashia Turner 443-203-4124

(RLNE4042418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have any available units?
413 ROGERS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have?
Some of 413 ROGERS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 ROGERS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
413 ROGERS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 ROGERS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 ROGERS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 413 ROGERS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 ROGERS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 413 ROGERS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 413 ROGERS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 413 ROGERS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 ROGERS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
