Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

410 CODY DRIVE

410 Cody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Cody Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tucked away in convenient Glen Burnie Park, this beautifully updated four level split has been well maintained and has so much to offer! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, new roof, gorgeous hardwoods, spacious living room with large bay window, separate dining area, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, gas cooking, and new appliances. Come enjoy the main level office and large sunlit family room with lots of windows and french doors leading to a patio and fully fenced year yard with two sheds and wooden playset. Home concludes with a full unfinished basement with laundry and plenty of storage. Centrally located to shopping, major commuting routes, Ft. Meade, NSA & BWI. Home is available May 1, or sooner. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 CODY DRIVE have any available units?
410 CODY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 CODY DRIVE have?
Some of 410 CODY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 CODY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
410 CODY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 CODY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 410 CODY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 410 CODY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 410 CODY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 410 CODY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 CODY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 CODY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 410 CODY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 410 CODY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 410 CODY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 CODY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 CODY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

