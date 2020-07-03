410 CODY DRIVE

Amenities

Tucked away in convenient Glen Burnie Park, this beautifully updated four level split has been well maintained and has so much to offer! Home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, new roof, gorgeous hardwoods, spacious living room with large bay window, separate dining area, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, gas cooking, and new appliances. Come enjoy the main level office and large sunlit family room with lots of windows and french doors leading to a patio and fully fenced year yard with two sheds and wooden playset. Home concludes with a full unfinished basement with laundry and plenty of storage. Centrally located to shopping, major commuting routes, Ft. Meade, NSA & BWI. Home is available May 1, or sooner. Schedule your showing today!