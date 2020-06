Amenities

Minimum credit score of 650, minimum income of $47,250, no smoking. No exceptions. Move-in ready penthouse condo with fabulous waterfront views of Marley Creek. Open Living Room & Dining Room with slider to private balcony. Full sized washer and dryer. Bath with granite topped vanity. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Water and sewer included in rent. Master bedroom with dressing area. Vacant and available now.