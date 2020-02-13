234 CHALET CIRCLE E

Amenities

Welcome to your new home conveniently located in Olde Mill! This brick front end unit has been tastefully updated throughout with fresh paint, updated bathrooms, new flooring in DR,LR and entire second floor, new carpet in the large lower level rec room, new stove and dishwasher. Whether you enjoy the cold winter months cozied up to the stone fireplace in the living room or entertaining on the deck in your back yard in the warmer months.....this is one that you will love to come home to and proud to call your new home! To Apply go tohttp://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com