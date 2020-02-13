All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 234 CHALET CIRCLE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
234 CHALET CIRCLE E
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

234 CHALET CIRCLE E

234 Chalet Cir W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
South Gate
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

234 Chalet Cir W, Glen Burnie, MD 21108
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home conveniently located in Olde Mill! This brick front end unit has been tastefully updated throughout with fresh paint, updated bathrooms, new flooring in DR,LR and entire second floor, new carpet in the large lower level rec room, new stove and dishwasher. Whether you enjoy the cold winter months cozied up to the stone fireplace in the living room or entertaining on the deck in your back yard in the warmer months.....this is one that you will love to come home to and proud to call your new home! To Apply go tohttp://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have any available units?
234 CHALET CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have?
Some of 234 CHALET CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 CHALET CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
234 CHALET CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 CHALET CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E offer parking?
No, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E does not offer parking.
Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have a pool?
No, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E does not have a pool.
Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 234 CHALET CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 CHALET CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College