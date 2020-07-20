225 Highlander Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 South Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled largest Landscaped Corner Lot in Highlands / South gate Subdivision. House has been freshly Painted. All New Appliances. Enclosed Rear Porch Additional feature in the House. Rear Side of the House has large size storage with Landscaping tools. Bedrooms New Carpet and Hardwood through the rest of the House. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Back splash walls with all new Light fixtures and Recessed Lights through out. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Light. Bright open style with lot o sun coming in from North East Direction.Easy Commute to major arteries Route 100/97 /695 Above all Easy Go and Show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have any available units?
225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.