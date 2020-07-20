225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled largest Landscaped Corner Lot in Highlands / South gate Subdivision. House has been freshly Painted. All New Appliances. Enclosed Rear Porch Additional feature in the House. Rear Side of the House has large size storage with Landscaping tools. Bedrooms New Carpet and Hardwood through the rest of the House. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Back splash walls with all new Light fixtures and Recessed Lights through out. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Light. Bright open style with lot o sun coming in from North East Direction.Easy Commute to major arteries Route 100/97 /695 Above all Easy Go and Show