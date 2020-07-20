All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:09 PM

225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE

225 Highlander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Highlander Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
South Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled largest Landscaped Corner Lot in Highlands / South gate Subdivision. House has been freshly Painted. All New Appliances. Enclosed Rear Porch Additional feature in the House. Rear Side of the House has large size storage with Landscaping tools. Bedrooms New Carpet and Hardwood through the rest of the House. Kitchen has Granite Counters and Back splash walls with all new Light fixtures and Recessed Lights through out. All Bedrooms have Ceiling Light. Bright open style with lot o sun coming in from North East Direction.Easy Commute to major arteries Route 100/97 /695 Above all Easy Go and Show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have any available units?
225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have?
Some of 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 HIGHLANDER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
