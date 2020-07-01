203 GUNTHER PLACE

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY, JANUARY 11, 2020 - 12:00PM to 2:00PM - Wonderful Opportunity to Own the Model Home. This single car garage townhome with stacked stone front features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a stunning gourmet kitchen. The 9-foot ceilings and windows on 3 sides create an open, spacious sense of luxury on the main level. The gourmet kitchen features bright white cabinetry, upgraded hardware, stainless appliances, custom light fixtures, and a huge center island with counter seating. The backsplash is a contemporary subway tile that coordinates beautifully with the granite counters. Dark hardwood floors grace the entire main level. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms, the laundry closet, and the hall bath with tub. The owner~s suite is the star of the upper level with its coffered ceiling, generous walk-in closet, and a master bath with a dual vanity and modern tiled shower with a seat. The highlights of the lower level a large bonus room, full bath, and a walkout to the partially fenced back yard. Unique wall treatments, recessed and custom lighting, and plush carpet make this home a stand out. This move-in ready home is just minutes from 695 and conveniently located between Baltimore and Annapolis.