Well maintained two bedroom condo featuring 2-story cathedral ceilings. Second bedroom is on upper level serviced by a hall bath. Lots of parking. Backs to wooded creek and walking path. 10 minutes to Shady Grove Metro. Minutes to RIO and Crown Farm shopping and restaurants and I-270.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #214 have any available units?
925 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.