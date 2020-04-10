925 HILLSIDE LAKE TER #214

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained two bedroom condo featuring 2-story cathedral ceilings. Second bedroom is on upper level serviced by a hall bath. Lots of parking. Backs to wooded creek and walking path. 10 minutes to Shady Grove Metro. Minutes to RIO and Crown Farm shopping and restaurants and I-270.