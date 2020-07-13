Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM

61 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
16 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
5 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,333
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
63 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
21 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,414
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.

1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Gaithersburg
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,480
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
24 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
13 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
85 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1114 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
1 Unit Available
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, MD
Studio
$1,256
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from I-270 and Shady Grove Metro. On-site fitness center provided. Near area trails and green space. This high-rise community provides spacious interiors, a balcony or patio, and a morning coffee bar.

1 Unit Available
19435 Brassie Pl 304
19435 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
One Bedroom One Bath - Utilities Included in Rent! - Property Id: 317162 Utilities included in the rent! Brand new refrigerator. Fresh paint and new carpet. Apply now! One year minimum open to longer! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)

1 Unit Available
9862 HELLINGLY PLACE
9862 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
852 sqft
Lovely 2 level condo w/ HUGE loft. Upgraded kitchen w/granite counter & ceramic tile floor. Newer wood floors throughout main level. Enjoy the fireplace & large private balcony. Open floor-plan with high ceilings in living space.

1 Unit Available
18472 BISHOPSTONE COURT
18472 Bishopstone Court, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
Beautiful LARGE 1 Bedroom PLUS loft in great location! End unit features gourmet kitchen, Siltstone Counter tops, costumed cabinets, nice appliances, vaulted ceilings, with sky light, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in the unit, living

July 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gaithersburg rents declined moderately over the past month

Gaithersburg rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gaithersburg stand at $1,577 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,821 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Gaithersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Gaithersburg over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gaithersburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Gaithersburg, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gaithersburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Gaithersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,821 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Gaithersburg fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gaithersburg than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Gaithersburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

