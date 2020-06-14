113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gaithersburg rents declined significantly over the past month Gaithersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gaithersburg stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,827 for a two-bedroom. Gaithersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the DC Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Gaithersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.

Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.

DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gaithersburg Rent growth in Gaithersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gaithersburg is less affordable for renters. Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.

Gaithersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,827 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Gaithersburg.

While rents in Gaithersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gaithersburg than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Gaithersburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Washington, DC $1,360 $1,570 -0.4% 0.5% Arlington $1,840 $2,130 -0.6% 0.9% Alexandria $1,640 $1,890 -0.4% 0.5% Germantown $1,730 $2,000 -0.3% 0.5% Silver Spring $1,520 $1,750 -0.4% -1.3% Centreville $1,700 $1,960 -0.1% 0.4% Waldorf $1,640 $1,900 -0.2% -6.6% Frederick $1,400 $1,610 -0.5% 2.3% Rockville $1,740 $2,010 -1% -2.3% Bethesda $2,080 $2,410 -0.3% -2.8% Gaithersburg $1,580 $1,830 -0.5% 0.2% Reston $1,640 $1,890 0 -1.7% Bowie $2,150 $2,480 -0.1% 1.3% Ashburn $2,060 $2,380 0.3% -0.8% Leesburg $1,790 $2,070 -1.1% 0.2% Manassas $1,550 $1,790 -0.4% -2% Oakton $1,930 $2,230 -0.4% -0.5% Montgomery Village $1,690 $1,950 0 5.5% College Park $1,600 $1,850 0.4% 3% Suitland $1,330 $1,530 -0.2% -1% Laurel $1,370 $1,620 0 -0.4% Fredericksburg $1,430 $1,650 -0.4% -2.6% Herndon $1,970 $2,270 -1.1% -1.4% Greenbelt $1,420 $1,640 0.5% 1.3% Fairfax $1,930 $2,230 -1.4% -0.3% Oxon Hill $1,150 $1,330 0.2% 0.5% Hyattsville $1,320 $1,530 -0.1% -0.2% Falls Church $1,510 $1,740 -0.2% 0.3% Gainesville $2,050 $2,370 0.2% -4.4% Temple Hills $1,330 $1,540 0.6% 2.5% See More

