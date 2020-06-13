109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
24 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1217 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
80 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
13 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
46 Michael Court
46 Michael Court, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1365 sqft
Awesome location for this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with two levels. Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to occupy. Don't let this one slip by. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Gold Kettle Drive
191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
231 DECOVERLY DR
231 Decoverly Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Come home to your modern urban retreat in in sought after Downtown Crown.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
615 LAKEWORTH DR
615 Lakeworth Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Park Summit is conveniently located close to shops, commuter routes & more! Main level offers spacious living room, dining room with sliding doors to rear deck, kitchen with dishwasher.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
59 MIDLINE CT
59 Midline Court, Gaithersburg, MD
AUGUST 1st Occupancy - No Pets and 2-Year & Minimum TWO-YEAR LEASE - Rarely available SPACIOUS Brick END UNIT w/FOUR BEDROOMS ON UPPER LEVEL! Gleaming HDWD FLRS on Main & Upper Levels and Stairs - Charming Brick Wall in LR & DR - Large Brkfst Rm or

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
21 CASE STREET
21 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD
Don~t miss your chance to live in this sought-after neighborhood! The property is conveniently located right next to the highway exits at the crossroads of I-270 and the Intercounty Connector, putting the Metro and downtown DC within easy reach.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
145 NORWICH LANE
145 Norwich Lane, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3096 sqft
Stylish brick-front Norwood model features an abundance of floor to ceiling windows that highlight its wonderful attributes throughout. Hardwood floors span across all 3 lvls including LR/DR, Fam Rm w/gas FP & Gourmet kit w/granite & sleek SSappl.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
317 WINTER WALK DRIVE
317 Winter Walk Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1739 sqft
Single Family Quince ORchard Park home for rent - backs to NIST Campus. Open Floor plan with beautiful woods floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with table space and center island. Owners suite with spa bath and walk in closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
44 CASE STREET
44 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2170 sqft
Updated End-unit 3 level townhouse located in sought after Crown ,Rio-Washingtonian Center. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, & 2- finished car garage . Formal LR & DR, Upgraded ,bathrooms, Kitchen w/ S.S.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
31 BIG ACRE SQUARE
31 Big Acre Square, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1670 sqft
Minimum credit score 720.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 CEDAR AVENUE
14 Cedar Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
This is a must-see property with an interesting history and modern updates complementing its many original features.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
157 CHEVY CHASE ST #A
157 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious TH/Condo in Kentlands. Open Floor Plan. Brand New Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and new kitchen floor. 3 Br, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
746 QUINCE ORCHARD BOULEVARD
746 Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
Spacious 1417 Square Feet With Lots Of Natural Light. Includes All Utilities!!!. Beautifully Maintained Featuring 3 Bedrooms/2 Baths. New Carpet. Freshly Painted. Big Living Room With Oversized Slider To Covered Balcony.

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gaithersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Gaithersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gaithersburg stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,827 for a two-bedroom. Gaithersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Gaithersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gaithersburg

    Rent growth in Gaithersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gaithersburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Gaithersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,827 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Gaithersburg.
    • While rents in Gaithersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gaithersburg than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Gaithersburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

