Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Spring Ridge Apartments

374 N Summit Ave · (301) 888-6758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 392203 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 380202 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 382202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 400203 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 376203 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
** We are offering virtual leasing tours of our apartment homes- call or email today! **
** Estamos ofreciendo videos virtuales de vistas de nuestros apartamentos: ¡llame o envíe un correo electrónico hoy mismo! **

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $37 per applicant (18 and over)
Deposit: 300 - 1 months rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: Maximun weight: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Free parking. One parking sticker per leaseholder with a valid registration under their name.
Storage Details: Small storage available for $20 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Spring Ridge Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Spring Ridge Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spring Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spring Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Spring Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spring Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
