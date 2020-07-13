Spring Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $37 per applicant (18 and over)
Deposit: 300 - 1 months rent (based on credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40-$50
restrictions: Maximun weight: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Free parking. One parking sticker per leaseholder with a valid registration under their name.
Storage Details: Small storage available for $20 per month