Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

23 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Gaithersburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,464
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Rockville
28 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
King Farm
1 Unit Available
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
King Farm
1 Unit Available
105 KING FARM BLVD #F304
105 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Furnished 2 BR / 1 BA corner-unit condo with no detail left to chance. Spacious with an open concept layout, this unit has all the comforts of home. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a built-in microwave oven.
Results within 5 miles of Gaithersburg
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Rockville
7 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
Studio
$2,785
1629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1216 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40 Cross Ridge Ct
40 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19413 CARAVAN DRIVE
19413 Caravan Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1860 sqft
Welcome to this impeccable 2 BR/2.5 BA TH located in the wonderful community of Germantown Estates. Move-In ready and completely furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Gaithersburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,570
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1151 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
37 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,671
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10735 Symphony Park Drive
10735 Symphony Park Drive, North Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3900 sqft
10735 Symphony Park Drive Available 08/08/20 Jaw Dropping 4BR, 4.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5806 McKinley St A
5806 Mckinley Street, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Furnished with utilities, close to NIH/Bethesda - Property Id: 297787 Studio for rent / $1300 per month for one-year or longer leases. Short term lease may be considered at higher rates: $1400 per month for monthly.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10401 GROSVENOR PL #324
10401 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,499
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you haven't seen this studio in your search you should add it to your list.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7504 GLENRIDDLE ROAD
7504 Glenriddle Road, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1349 sqft
Great location! Well maintained 3BR 2.5 BA home with new hardwood floors on the first and second levels. SS appliances in the kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
17540 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE
17540 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3098 sqft
A must see mother in law suite for rent furnished. THIS RENTAL IS NOT THE FULL HOUSE. 1 level @1000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7924 STABLE WAY
7924 Stable Way, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,900
A private, furnished end unit town home in a wooded socially distant setting! Warm, inviting, and FURNISHED, this 1/BR, 1/BA home has a lot of space and storage. Main Level has hardwood floors, 1/BR, and 1/BA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7420 WESTLAKE TERRACE
7420 Westlake Terrace, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1500 sqft
MUST SEE Large Apartment -1500 square foot immaculate Corner Unit for rent. The unit can be leased fully furnished for $200 additional monthly rent. Upgraded Kitchen and Appliances.

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gaithersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Gaithersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gaithersburg stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,827 for a two-bedroom. Gaithersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Gaithersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gaithersburg

    Rent growth in Gaithersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gaithersburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Gaithersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,827 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Gaithersburg.
    • While rents in Gaithersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gaithersburg than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Gaithersburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

