Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:51 PM

150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

Finding an apartment in Gaithersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:51pm
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,537
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,560
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,479
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1128 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
82 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1064 sqft
Luxury high-rise across from the shops at Gaithersburg Washington Center. Stainless steel appliances, spacious layout and great views. Community offers controlled access, elevator and shuttles to Shady Grove Metro. Near I-270.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
191 Gold Kettle Drive
191 Gold Kettle Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1584 sqft
Updated End Unit 3BD/2.5BA Townhouse in Shady Grove Village! - Lovely END UNIT w/recent updates. Freshly painted throughout. New SS appliances, granite countertop, sink & faucet in kitchen. New carpeting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!

One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Gaithersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gaithersburg, MD

Finding an apartment in Gaithersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

