137 Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD with garage

Gaithersburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.
Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,560
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 01:18am
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,479
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1128 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,786
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,812
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1064 sqft
Luxury high-rise across from the shops at Gaithersburg Washington Center. Stainless steel appliances, spacious layout and great views. Community offers controlled access, elevator and shuttles to Shady Grove Metro. Near I-270.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
464 Lynette Street
464 Lynette Street, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
2300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
464 Lynette St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 - PLEASE REFER TO ONLINE PHOTOS OF THE HOME. NO SHOWINGS DURING THE COVID - 19 QUARANTINE. TENANT WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEM AND THEY CANNOT HAVE MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOME.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
113 LEAFCUP ROAD
113 Leafcup Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION TO ENTERTAINING, DINING, CLOSED TO RIO AND DOWNTOWN CROWN SHOPPING CENTER, ONE CAR GARAGE TH WITH 3 BR 2 FB 1 HB, HWD FL ON TWO LEVELS CERAMIC TILE OF LL LARGE DECK OVERLOOK COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, WALK-OUT LL, SKYLIGHT, STORAGE RM

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
231 DECOVERLY DR
231 Decoverly Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Come home to your modern urban retreat in in sought after Downtown Crown.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3 ARCH PL #132
3 Arch Place, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN THE COLONNADE @ THE KENTLANDS, SECURED BUILDING, GAS FIREPLACE ,ARCHED DOORWAYS,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER* FREE WI-FI, POOL,CYBER CAFE & LIBRARY, EXERCISE, MEETING,WINE TASTING, PARTY/GAME & SUN ROOMS AND

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
631 Kingfisher Avenue - 1
631 Kingfisher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2894 sqft
Conveniently located in the Hidden Creek community. This spacious 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is almost 3,000 sq ft filled with natural light. Gourmet Kitchen W/Granite Counter Tops and all-new, never used stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
31 BOOTH ST #356
31 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the Colonnade in the Kentlands! Enjoy the amenity-rich building: 2 level gym, outdoor swimming pool, Max's Pub (party room and billiards), theater room, and library.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
727 CROWN PARK AVENUE
727 Crowne Park Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2508 sqft
RARE 4 BR TOWNHOUSE WITH GORGEOUS INTERIOR FINISHES IN CROWN FARM. LUXURY TOWNHOME BUILD BY KB HOME.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
317 WINTER WALK DRIVE
317 Winter Walk Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1739 sqft
Single Family Quince ORchard Park home for rent - backs to NIST Campus. Open Floor plan with beautiful woods floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with table space and center island. Owners suite with spa bath and walk in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
44 CASE STREET
44 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2170 sqft
Updated End-unit 3 level townhouse located in sought after Crown ,Rio-Washingtonian Center. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, & 2- finished car garage . Formal LR & DR, Upgraded ,bathrooms, Kitchen w/ S.S.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 CEDAR AVENUE
14 Cedar Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3172 sqft
This is a must-see property with an interesting history and modern updates complementing its many original features.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
157 CHEVY CHASE ST #A
157 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious TH/Condo in Kentlands. Open Floor Plan. Brand New Kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and new kitchen floor. 3 Br, 2.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.
City Guide for Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!

One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Gaithersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

