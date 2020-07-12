Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

140 Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gaithersburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1207 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,020
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,394
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:42pm
19 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
39 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,764
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
29 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,344
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
$
27 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,504
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
63 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1064 sqft
Luxury high-rise across from the shops at Gaithersburg Washington Center. Stainless steel appliances, spacious layout and great views. Community offers controlled access, elevator and shuttles to Shady Grove Metro. Near I-270.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,489
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1125 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,414
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1425 sqft
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,333
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1113 sqft
Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
151 CHEVY CHASE ST
151 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Freshly painted, new floors in living room and dining room .New dishwasher, new garage door opener, new paint. new microwave.Furnished unit, will include beds, linens, and dishes Shows beautifully! Super location in Kentlands.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
651 Whetstone Glen Street
651 Whetstone Glen Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
651 Whetstone Glen Street Available 07/15/20 End Unit 2 level TH w/ 1 Car Garage - Well Kept - LARGE over sized TH style condo in Hidden Creek.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top floor!! Dual master setup with large upstairs lofted full

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
948 GENTLEWOOD STREET
948 Gentlewood Street, Gaithersburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
4144 sqft
Amazing opportunity to live in sought-after Lakelands in the attractive Abernathy NV Homes model! This spacious house boasts 4 BR/4.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
334 CROSS GREEN STREET
334 Cross Green St, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2248 sqft
This immaculate condohome has all you ask in Kentland! 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, one-car garage attached, natural light filled and green view. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance, eat-in place and off to deck plus one 2-side fireplace.
City Guide for Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!

One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Gaithersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gaithersburg, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gaithersburg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

