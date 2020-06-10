Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving 24hr gym bike storage lobby pool table

Where Convenience, Charm and Easy Access Meet



In the heart of Montgomery County, 17 Barkley Apartments is the perfect home base for those looking to have it all. Just minutes away from the Shady Grove Metro Redline, you can effortlessly commute into Washington DC while being nestled amongst the trees in Gaithersburg, MD.



Our landscaped greenspaces and 2.5 mile hike and bike trail outside and our luxe kitchens and spacious floor plans inside are just some of the amazing reasons you’ll love to come home to 17 Barkley. Each one of our pet friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes features a full size washer and dryer and walk in closets – as convenience is very important to us, too.



With easy access to downtown, neighborhood retail, outdoor activities and a charming place to come home to you can have the best of everything at 17 Barkley Apartments.