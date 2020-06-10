All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

17 Barkley Apartments

17 Barkley Ln · (240) 205-7527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Amenity Fee! - Enjoy Extra Savings! We are now offering self-guided and virtual tours. Please contact us or visit our website for more information.
Location

17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-226 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1-150 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2-105 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-442 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 1-320 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 1-464 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 17 Barkley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr gym
bike storage
lobby
pool table
Where Convenience, Charm and Easy Access Meet

In the heart of Montgomery County, 17 Barkley Apartments is the perfect home base for those looking to have it all. Just minutes away from the Shady Grove Metro Redline, you can effortlessly commute into Washington DC while being nestled amongst the trees in Gaithersburg, MD.

Our landscaped greenspaces and 2.5 mile hike and bike trail outside and our luxe kitchens and spacious floor plans inside are just some of the amazing reasons you’ll love to come home to 17 Barkley. Each one of our pet friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes features a full size washer and dryer and walk in closets – as convenience is very important to us, too.

With easy access to downtown, neighborhood retail, outdoor activities and a charming place to come home to you can have the best of everything at 17 Barkley Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$750
Move-in Fees: Move In Fee- $100 and is applied to the security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. : paid 6 level garage: $35 for the first vehicle and $20 for additional vehicle per month. One vehicle per leaseholder.
Storage Details: Additional storage units available to rent monthly ($25-$150 depending on size unit)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17 Barkley Apartments have any available units?
17 Barkley Apartments has 29 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Barkley Apartments have?
Some of 17 Barkley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Barkley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
17 Barkley Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Waived Amenity Fee! - Enjoy Extra Savings! We are now offering self-guided and virtual tours. Please contact us or visit our website for more information.
Is 17 Barkley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Barkley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 17 Barkley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 17 Barkley Apartments offers parking.
Does 17 Barkley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Barkley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Barkley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 17 Barkley Apartments has a pool.
Does 17 Barkley Apartments have accessible units?
No, 17 Barkley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Barkley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Barkley Apartments has units with dishwashers.

