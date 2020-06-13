Apartment List
/
MD
/
gaithersburg
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

47 Cheap Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living in Montgomery Village Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1095 sqft
Spacious furnished units with stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly complex offering a basketball court, bike storage, pool, and 24-hour gym. Great for commuters! I-270 is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,362
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
24 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 QUINCE ORCHARD BLVD., T-1
710 Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
NICE ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATH CONDO - Great spacious patio-level condo w/SGD to patio & back yard. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (Elec., Gas & Water).

1 of 19

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
324 MAIN STREET
324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2880 sqft
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright.
Results within 1 mile of Gaithersburg
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,351
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
864 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to Shady Grove metro station, cinemas, coffee shops and grocery stores. Open floor plans. Granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7909 Coriander Drive 201
7909 Coriander Drive, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 201 Available 06/15/20 One Bedroom One Bath - Updated Kitchen! - Property Id: 297836 One bedroom one bathroom on the second floor at Willow Wood Condominium off of Flower Hill Road. Rent is $1300 a month plus electric. Well maintained.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19028 MILLS CHOICE ROAD #5
19028 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, ALL FRESH PAINT, ALL NEW CARPET VERY SPACIOUS, VERY BIG BEDROOM (RLNE2079414)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7900 CORIANDER DRIVE
7900 Coriander Drive, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
952 sqft
Remarks will be added later today. 2 bed, 2 bath, almost 1000 square feet in a nice development for $1450 should say enough, go rent it!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9801 HELLINGLY PLACE
9801 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
856 sqft
Beautiful 2 level unit clean and move in ready in Montgomery Village. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Pets case by case. Plenty of parking. Located near Lake Forest Mall & Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Public Transportation.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9816 HELLINGLY PLACE
9816 Hellingley Place, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
617 sqft
Move in ready! available now, tenant is responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKERS or PETS.Ground-floor 1BR condo in Montgomery Village, living room dining room combo, new carpet in bedroom .
Results within 5 miles of Gaithersburg
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,397
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Rockville
34 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,407
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,473
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,282
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
37 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,218
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gaithersburg Rent Report. Gaithersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gaithersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gaithersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

Gaithersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gaithersburg stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,827 for a two-bedroom. Gaithersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Gaithersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gaithersburg

    Rent growth in Gaithersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gaithersburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Gaithersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,827 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Gaithersburg.
    • While rents in Gaithersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gaithersburg than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Gaithersburg is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGaithersburg 3 BedroomsGaithersburg Accessible ApartmentsGaithersburg Apartments under $1,400Gaithersburg Apartments under $1500
    Gaithersburg Apartments with BalconyGaithersburg Apartments with GarageGaithersburg Apartments with GymGaithersburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGaithersburg Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Apartments with Pool
    Gaithersburg Apartments with Washer-DryerGaithersburg Cheap PlacesGaithersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsGaithersburg Furnished ApartmentsGaithersburg Luxury PlacesGaithersburg Pet Friendly PlacesGaithersburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
    Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
    Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hood CollegeHoward Community College
    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of America