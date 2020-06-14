Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gaithersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
37 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,809
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,392
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,560
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Boher Park and Gaithersburg High. Kitchens feature granite and stainless steel. In-unit laundry. Community has clubhouse, courtyard, pool and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,479
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1128 sqft
These open-concept homes feature custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heaters, and full size washers and dryers. On-site fitness center, bocce court, saltwater pool, and virtual fitness trainer.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from shopping, I-279 and area parks. Apartments feature large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and custom refinished hardwood floors. Recently renovated. On-site pool, green space and walking trails.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
78 Units Available
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1319 sqft
Beautifully appointed homes with arched doorways, floor-to-ceiling windows, and custom flooring. Amenities include a playground and basketball. Minutes from I-270 and Route 355. Close to all the fun of downtown Gaithersburg.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 Quince Orchard Blvd
840 Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two bed room condo, great location - Property Id: 136200 Beautiful Two Bedrooms, One bathroom renovated Condo located in a great location. Great schools. Rent including all utilities .

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
302 Little Quarry Rd
302 Little Quarry Road, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home in Kentlands! - Property Id: 297306 Bright and sunny single family home with yard in Kentlands within walking distance to all schools, shops, movie theater, and new restaurants! Renovated kitchen with new

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
231 DECOVERLY DR
231 Decoverly Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Come home to your modern urban retreat in in sought after Downtown Crown.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
727 HIDDEN MARSH STREET
727 Hidden Marsh Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3BR, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths, 3 Level Brick Front Townhome w/2 Car Garage! Gorgeous Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appl, Granite, 42" Cab, Island, Breakfast Bar, Hardwood Floors, 2 Sided Gas Fireplace, Master w/Walk In Closet, MBA, Upper Level

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
145 NORWICH LANE
145 Norwich Lane, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3096 sqft
Stylish brick-front Norwood model features an abundance of floor to ceiling windows that highlight its wonderful attributes throughout. Hardwood floors span across all 3 lvls including LR/DR, Fam Rm w/gas FP & Gourmet kit w/granite & sleek SSappl.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
317 WINTER WALK DRIVE
317 Winter Walk Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1739 sqft
Single Family Quince ORchard Park home for rent - backs to NIST Campus. Open Floor plan with beautiful woods floors, gas fireplace, kitchen with table space and center island. Owners suite with spa bath and walk in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
44 CASE STREET
44 Case Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2170 sqft
Updated End-unit 3 level townhouse located in sought after Crown ,Rio-Washingtonian Center. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, & 2- finished car garage . Formal LR & DR, Upgraded ,bathrooms, Kitchen w/ S.S.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
102 LEEKES LOT WAY
102 Leekes Lot Way, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Situated in the highly desirable Kentlands community this beautiful guest house w/ water views of Lake Inspiration is sure to please.

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
66 WINDBROOKE CIRCLE
66 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS GREAT CONDO LIGHT, BRIGHT AND AIRY FEELING, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE, DECK OFF OF SUNROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2012 W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
City Guide for Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!

One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Gaithersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gaithersburg, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gaithersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

