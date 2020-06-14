154 Apartments for rent in Gaithersburg, MD with hardwood floors
Gaithersburg: Where we learned to understand polar motion, thanks to the Gaithersburg Latitude Observatory now a National Historic Landmark!
One of the main cities in the D.C. - Arlington-Alexandria Metropolitan area is Gaithersburg -- home to almost 60,000 residents, 250 years of history, and a number of major corporations. It is a community of educated, active folks who value the area and have created a solid, family-centric city. It successfully mixes the old and new and the planned and unplanned to make a highly desirable urban area with a good quality of life.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gaithersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.