Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access media room package receiving conference room coffee bar community garden green community playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub online portal sauna wine room yoga

Gaithersburg Station Apartments, located in Olde Towne Gaithersburg, brings a surprising combination of amenities: recording studios, a media screening room and an Internet Cafe. Residents enjoy the soothing water gardens, the warm glow of fire pits and a lagoon-style pool. Choose between spacious one- and two-bedroom and loft homes. These gorgeous apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer nooks and bookshelves, oversized soaking tubs, in-home washer and dryer and more amazing details. There are many nearby places that are great to unwind. The MARC station is across the street and DC is a short ride away.