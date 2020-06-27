Large 3 bedroom condo with utilities included - Large 3 Bedroom 2 full bath condo, with master bath. Balcony off of living room. Washer and dryer in unit. Utilities included except for cable and phone.
(RLNE2491359)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have any available units?
444 GIRARD STREET #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.