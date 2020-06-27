All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 444 GIRARD STREET #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
444 GIRARD STREET #201
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

444 GIRARD STREET #201

444 Girard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

444 Girard Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom condo with utilities included - Large 3 Bedroom 2 full bath condo, with master bath. Balcony off of living room. Washer and dryer in unit. Utilities included except for cable and phone.

(RLNE2491359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have any available units?
444 GIRARD STREET #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 444 GIRARD STREET #201 currently offering any rent specials?
444 GIRARD STREET #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 GIRARD STREET #201 pet-friendly?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 offer parking?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 does not offer parking.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have a pool?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 does not have a pool.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have accessible units?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 GIRARD STREET #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 GIRARD STREET #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America