Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Maplewood Villas

325 N Summit Ave · (301) 327-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C24C · Avail. Aug 7

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit L02A · Avail. Jul 27

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit C30A · Avail. Sep 7

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit M14B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maplewood Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
** We are offering virtual leasing tours of our apartment homes- call or email today! **
** Estamos ofreciendo videos virtuales de vistas de nuestros apartamentos: ¡llame o envíe un correo electrónico hoy mismo! **

Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Maplewood

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $37 per applicant
Deposit: starts at $300
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
Dogs
rent: $40 (under 20 lbs) or $50 (up to 50 lbs)/month per dog
Cats
rent: $40/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maplewood Villas have any available units?
Maplewood Villas has 4 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Maplewood Villas have?
Some of Maplewood Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maplewood Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Maplewood Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maplewood Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Maplewood Villas is pet friendly.
Does Maplewood Villas offer parking?
Yes, Maplewood Villas offers parking.
Does Maplewood Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maplewood Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maplewood Villas have a pool?
No, Maplewood Villas does not have a pool.
Does Maplewood Villas have accessible units?
No, Maplewood Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Maplewood Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maplewood Villas has units with dishwashers.
