Gaithersburg, MD
Hunt Club Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Hunt Club Apartments

404 Christopher Ave · (240) 392-6279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A410BS · Avail. Sep 10

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit E826GH · Avail. now

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit T2826G · Avail. Jul 26

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K804TR · Avail. Jul 26

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit E804TR · Avail. Aug 23

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit L408CH · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunt Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
We offer a variety of tour options including virtual and self guided tours.. Hunt Club Apartments are centrally located in Gaithersburg, Maryland 20879 just 20 miles from Washington, DC, with easy access to major highways and public transportation. Our smoke free apartment homes feature washers/dryers, private patio/balcony, GE appliances and walk in closets. Some include a fireplace, den or bay window. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly apartments with on site dog park, fitness center, swimming pool, playgrounds, on site recycling, covered parking and carwash area. Guarantors welcome! Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
rent: $35
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $35/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Surface lot, assigned: $18/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunt Club Apartments have any available units?
Hunt Club Apartments has 22 units available starting at $1,394 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunt Club Apartments have?
Some of Hunt Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunt Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hunt Club Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Hunt Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunt Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hunt Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hunt Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Hunt Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunt Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunt Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hunt Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Hunt Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hunt Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hunt Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunt Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
