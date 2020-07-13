Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar online portal package receiving

The best things in life have a way of coming back in style. Again and again. Things like swing dancing, VW Beetles, retro fashions and, of course, homes with turn-of-the-century charm. The good old days are available again, right in the heart of Gaithersburg. Surrounded by tree-lined streets, fountains and elegant park settings, these apartments look as if they were designed around 1900. Timeless and traditional. And that's just the outside. Inside there are amenities like 6' windows, 9' ceilings, gourmet kitchens and balconies. Choose from 17 distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. At The Courts of Devon, our compliance with your standards is always in style.