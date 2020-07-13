All apartments in Gaithersburg
The Courts Of Devon

501 Main St · (301) 259-3539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Make your move by 7/31 and enjoy a waived deposit.* Schedule a live, personalized virtual tour today!
Location

501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. Sep 26

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 372 · Avail. Oct 20

$2,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1331 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courts Of Devon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
online portal
package receiving
The best things in life have a way of coming back in style. Again and again. Things like swing dancing, VW Beetles, retro fashions and, of course, homes with turn-of-the-century charm. The good old days are available again, right in the heart of Gaithersburg. Surrounded by tree-lined streets, fountains and elegant park settings, these apartments look as if they were designed around 1900. Timeless and traditional. And that's just the outside. Inside there are amenities like 6' windows, 9' ceilings, gourmet kitchens and balconies. Choose from 17 distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. At The Courts of Devon, our compliance with your standards is always in style.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: no admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $225/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courts Of Devon have any available units?
The Courts Of Devon has 6 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does The Courts Of Devon have?
Some of The Courts Of Devon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courts Of Devon currently offering any rent specials?
The Courts Of Devon is offering the following rent specials: Make your move by 7/31 and enjoy a waived deposit.* Schedule a live, personalized virtual tour today!
Is The Courts Of Devon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon is pet friendly.
Does The Courts Of Devon offer parking?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon offers parking.
Does The Courts Of Devon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courts Of Devon have a pool?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon has a pool.
Does The Courts Of Devon have accessible units?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon has accessible units.
Does The Courts Of Devon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courts Of Devon has units with dishwashers.
