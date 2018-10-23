All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 136 DUVALL LANE #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
136 DUVALL LANE #301
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

136 DUVALL LANE #301

136 Duvall Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

136 Duvall Ln, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 BEDROOM AND 1 FULL BATH CONDO TOP FLOOR - SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING THE PARKING LOT, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, KITCHEN WITH SUNROOM, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH THE RENT.

(RLNE5068912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have any available units?
136 DUVALL LANE #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have?
Some of 136 DUVALL LANE #301's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 DUVALL LANE #301 currently offering any rent specials?
136 DUVALL LANE #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 DUVALL LANE #301 pet-friendly?
No, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 offer parking?
Yes, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 offers parking.
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have a pool?
No, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 does not have a pool.
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have accessible units?
No, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 DUVALL LANE #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America