2 BEDROOM AND 1 FULL BATH CONDO TOP FLOOR - SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING THE PARKING LOT, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, KITCHEN WITH SUNROOM, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED WITH THE RENT.
(RLNE5068912)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 DUVALL LANE #301 have any available units?
136 DUVALL LANE #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.