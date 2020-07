Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe gym parking playground pool garage internet access online portal tennis court hot tub

Saybrooke Apartments is a 252-unit apartment community located in Gaithersburg, Maryland with one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent. We are located near the Shady Grove Metro Station and the Ride On bus stop #64 at just near the entrance of our community. Our residents also have easy access to Interstate 270 and the new InterCounty Connector MD Route 200 for a convenient commute to Baltimore and Washington DC. With a great location also comes an array of amenities such as a swimming pool with sundeck, free WiFi in the clubhouse and a 24-hour strength and cardio center. Apartment homes include a full size washer and dryer, outside storage on private patios or balconies and wood burning fireplaces. Stop by or schedule an appointment to tour and lease your new apartment home today!