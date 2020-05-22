All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8117 BULLNECK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8117 BULLNECK ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8117 BULLNECK ROAD

8117 Bullneck Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8117 Bullneck Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN SATURDAY 11-12pm. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath Cape Cod. Beautifully updated kitchen with SS appliances. Flat yard, off street parking, GINORMOUS shed for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have any available units?
8117 BULLNECK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 8117 BULLNECK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8117 BULLNECK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 BULLNECK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 BULLNECK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 BULLNECK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College