Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7511 LANGE STREET
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM
7511 LANGE STREET
7511 Lange Street
·
Location
7511 Lange Street, Dundalk, MD 21224
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Washer Dryer, sunroom off kitchen. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have any available units?
7511 LANGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Dundalk Rent Report
.
Is 7511 LANGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7511 LANGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 LANGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET offer parking?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7511 LANGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have a pool?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 LANGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7511 LANGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
