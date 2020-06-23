614 48th St Unit 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Oaklawn



Property Highlights:

- Newly renovated with new hardwood floors and tiles

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Front porch and rear deck with fenced in backyard

- Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back

- Spacious living room and finished basement

- Nearby highway for easy commute

- Vouchers welcome!

- No pets



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



