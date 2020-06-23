614 48th St Unit 1

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Oaklawn
Property Highlights: - Newly renovated with new hardwood floors and tiles - Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances - Front porch and rear deck with fenced in backyard - Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back - Spacious living room and finished basement - Nearby highway for easy commute - Vouchers welcome! - No pets
Available today!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
