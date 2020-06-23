All apartments in Dundalk
614 48th St Unit 1
614 48th St Unit 1

614 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

614 48th St, Dundalk, MD 21224

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Oaklawn

Property Highlights:
- Newly renovated with new hardwood floors and tiles
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Front porch and rear deck with fenced in backyard
- Plenty of street parking with additional parking in the back
- Spacious living room and finished basement
- Nearby highway for easy commute
- Vouchers welcome!
- No pets

Available today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5274115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

