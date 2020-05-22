Rent Calculator
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:16 AM
1 of 7
322 Sollers Point Rd
322 Sollers Point Road
No Longer Available
Location
322 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse in Dundalk. Large living room with carpet and lots of light. 2 large bedroom with good closet space. Kitchen has electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd have any available units?
322 Sollers Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 322 Sollers Point Rd have?
Some of 322 Sollers Point Rd's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 322 Sollers Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
322 Sollers Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Sollers Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dundalk
.
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd offer parking?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd have a pool?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Sollers Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Sollers Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
