All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 16 Admiral Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
16 Admiral Blvd
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

16 Admiral Blvd

16 Admiral Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16 Admiral Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dundaulk 3/1 - Property Id: 228646

Renovated 3 stories of living space town house with unfinished basement. Brand new kitchen and bathroom. Won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228646
Property Id 228646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Admiral Blvd have any available units?
16 Admiral Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Admiral Blvd have?
Some of 16 Admiral Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Admiral Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
16 Admiral Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Admiral Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 16 Admiral Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 16 Admiral Blvd offer parking?
No, 16 Admiral Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 16 Admiral Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Admiral Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Admiral Blvd have a pool?
No, 16 Admiral Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 16 Admiral Blvd have accessible units?
No, 16 Admiral Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Admiral Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Admiral Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College