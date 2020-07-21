122 William Wade Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Won't last long! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath spacious home. Newly Renovated and ready for new residents!! Won't last long!!



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser



https://showmojo.com/

or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5076337)