Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
122 William Wade Ave
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:44 AM

122 William Wade Ave

122 William Wade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 William Wade Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Won't last long! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath spacious home. Newly Renovated and ready for new residents!! Won't last long!!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser

https://showmojo.com/
or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5076337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 William Wade Ave have any available units?
122 William Wade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 William Wade Ave have?
Some of 122 William Wade Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 William Wade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 William Wade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 William Wade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 William Wade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 122 William Wade Ave offer parking?
No, 122 William Wade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 122 William Wade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 William Wade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 William Wade Ave have a pool?
No, 122 William Wade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 William Wade Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 William Wade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 William Wade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 William Wade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
