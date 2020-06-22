All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

100 PATAPSCO AVENUE

100 Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Turn Key Ready! Rental for Unit B, Top Unit. Newly Renovated Efficiency Unit w/ 1 FBA. Tenant responsible for ALL Utilities. Section 8 Welcome! Application Fee $25/single, $40/couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have any available units?
100 PATAPSCO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 PATAPSCO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 PATAPSCO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
