Crofton, MD
1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT

1619 Howard Chapel Court · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Howard Chapel Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT**NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have any available units?
1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have?
Some of 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT offer parking?
No, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have a pool?
No, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

