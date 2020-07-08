JUST UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT**NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have any available units?
1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT have?
Some of 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1619 HOWARD CHAPEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.