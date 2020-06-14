/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
11919 GALAXY LANE
11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
2364 sqft
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom.
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2587 sqft
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.
Results within 10 miles of Crofton
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Glen Burnie
3 Units Available
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Glen Burnie
12 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South Gate
2 Units Available
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated March 28 at 08:24pm
South Gate
2 Units Available
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 28 at 08:07pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
South Gate
3 Units Available
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7703 WINGATE DRIVE
7703 Wingate Drive, Glenn Dale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3049 sqft
Awesome One Of A Kind Fully Furnished Bsmt Apartment Here... All Utilities Included .. Off Street Paring & access to The Custom Rear Patio.. Owner request Good Credit .. & No PETs & No Smoking..Welcome Home..
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1649 sqft
FURNISHED WATERFRONT RETREAT HOUSE-Located on The Magothy River short-term winter lease September 1-April 30th.
Similar Pages
Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCrofton 3 BedroomsCrofton Accessible ApartmentsCrofton Apartments with Balcony
Crofton Apartments with GarageCrofton Apartments with GymCrofton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCrofton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCrofton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD