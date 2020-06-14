Apartment List
MD
/
crofton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crofton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1204 sqft
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT
2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Odenton
19 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2 sqft
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3713 sqft
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2552 Blue Water Boulevard
2552 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2292 sqft
Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2587 sqft
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.
City Guide for Crofton, MD

The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Crofton, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Crofton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

