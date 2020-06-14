Apartment List
67 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Crofton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,513
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Odenton
19 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14909 Health Center Drive in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8724 PINE MEADOWS DRIVE
8724 Pine Meadows Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Piney Orchard Rental. 3 Big Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & main level powder room. Fully finished walk-out basement. Master suite w/cathedral ceilings & private bath. 2 Big Family rooms & Eat-in-kitchen. Deck off kitchen. 3 finished levels.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8006 ORCHARD GROVE ROAD
8006 Orchard Grove Road, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2501 sqft
Live in luxury! 2016 3BR/2.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2552 Blue Water Boulevard
2552 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2292 sqft
Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2587 sqft
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers.
Results within 10 miles of Crofton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Crofton, MD

The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Crofton, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Crofton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

