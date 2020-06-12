/
3 bedroom apartments
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2454 Vineyard Ln
2454 Vineyard Lane, Crofton, MD
Updated 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Crofton! First floor features a spacious living room and separate dining room with hardwood flooring throughout, an separate office space, and a half bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722
1722 Truro Road, Crofton, MD
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1047 CARBONDALE WAY
1047 Carbondale Way, Crofton, MD
Excellent unit with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE
1800 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2562 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2801 BILLHIMER COURT
2801 Billhimer Court, Crofton, MD
BEAUTIFUL 5BR HOME IN CHAPMAN FARM**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2663 WORRELL CT
2663 Worrell Ct, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome to 2663 Worrell Court! This is a beautiful, bright and airy 3 level townhouse in the neighborhood of Walden with 3 bedrooms (all upper level), 2 full and 2 half baths. The home is freshly painted with new carpet installed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1152 JEFFREY DRIVE
1152 Jeffrey Drive, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
Available for showings starting May 1. Move in June 1. No pets allowed.
Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
2211 MONTAUK DRIVE
2211 Montauk Drive, Crofton, MD
Awesome Crofton rental! 4 bedrooms, 3 upstairs(master suite with bath attached) and 4th bedroom in the basement with another full bath attached! Convenient to shopping, Fort Meade, DC, Annapolis! Low maintenance fully fenced back yard!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT
2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
1368 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2454 sqft
NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12314 Welling Ln
12314 Welling Lane, Bowie, MD
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 297348 Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 Renovated and beautiful 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.
