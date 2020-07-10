/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
140 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
1 Unit Available
1709 DANA ST
1709 Dana Street, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1650 sqft
Location, Location - In Sought after Crofton this 3 bedroom 2 .5 baths home is ready for you to enjoy. The fenced backyard has a stone patio for your entertaining. The Kitchen has a pass-thru to the Dining Area for easy serving.
1 Unit Available
1708 E BANCROFT LANE
1708 Bancroft Lane West, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom townhome* Freshly painted* new neutral carpet installed* updated refrigerator*1 1/2 baths*Large eat in kitchen*fenced in rear yard with patio**Close to playground, Library, schools, shopping**Easy access to Annapolis, Baltimore,
1 Unit Available
1728 Jones Falls Court
1728 Jones Falls Court, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1584 sqft
Click 'Schedule Tour' on our website: avail.co/l/30814 Price reduced for a two-year lease; equivalent to one month free! Call/text (828)571-0828 to schedule your viewing. **HOT HOME** SEE FLOOR PLAN IMAGE.
1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.
1 Unit Available
1140 CRANSTON COURT
1140 Cranston Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with spacious dining and living room with fireplace and french doors leading to deck. Bay window and ceramic flooring in kitchen. Ceramic flooring in foyer.
1 Unit Available
1152 JEFFREY DRIVE
1152 Jeffrey Drive, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
Available for showings starting May 1. Move in June 1. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
1553 Ellsworth Avenue
1553 Ellsworth Avenue, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
1553 Ellsworth Avenue Available 07/17/20 Upgraded 4 bed 3 bath on the Golf Course - This delightful four-bedroom home spans 2200 square feet with two TOP NOTCH finished levels, and lots of storage in the basement.
60 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
13 Units Available
Odenton
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Odenton
1332 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
1332 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome in Waugh Chapel Town Center. 3 levels of spacious living. Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter-tops in kitchen and master bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
16 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,772
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,478
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,592
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
16 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
15 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
34 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
20 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
6 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
33 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living
1 Unit Available
Odenton
692 Lions Gate Lane
692 Lions Gate Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1920 sqft
692 Lions Gate Lane Available 09/18/20 3 Level Townhome- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level.
1 Unit Available
1440 HOPPA ROAD
1440 Hoppa Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
994 sqft
Private location yet so close to everything!! Super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath one level Rancher located on 2 acres. As you pull onto Hoppa Rd you feel as if you have arrived in the country. No HOA. Enclosed front porch. Open floor plan.
