Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
North Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

North Forest

1827 Crofton Pkwy · (833) 808-4863
Location

1827 Crofton Pkwy, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
package receiving
Surrounded by wooded parks, North Forest is located in Crofton, a re-created colonial village. Near Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis, North Forest is minutes from shopping and championship golf, as well as boating and fishing on the Chesapeake.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $25 per application
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Covered lot. Permit parking.
Storage Details: Some apartment homes have storage on the balcony

Frequently Asked Questions

Does North Forest have any available units?
North Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does North Forest have?
Some of North Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Forest currently offering any rent specials?
North Forest is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is North Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, North Forest is pet friendly.
Does North Forest offer parking?
Yes, North Forest offers parking.
Does North Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Forest have a pool?
Yes, North Forest has a pool.
Does North Forest have accessible units?
No, North Forest does not have accessible units.
Does North Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does North Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Forest has units with air conditioning.

