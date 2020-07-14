North Forest.

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, fish
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Covered lot. Permit parking.
Storage Details: Some apartment homes have storage on the balcony