86 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD with garage

Crofton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722
1722 Truro Road, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT
2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
1368 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2454 sqft
NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12314 Welling Ln
12314 Welling Lane, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2288 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 297348 Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE
2666 Streamview Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2510 sqft
Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8006 ORCHARD GROVE ROAD
8006 Orchard Grove Road, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2501 sqft
Live in luxury! 2016 3BR/2.
City Guide for Crofton, MD

The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Crofton, MD

Crofton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

