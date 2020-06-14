86 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD with garage
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 61
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 40
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 45
1 of 30
The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")
A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Crofton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.