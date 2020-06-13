/
accessible apartments
23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,503
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Odenton
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Results within 10 miles of Crofton
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,350
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,272
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,794
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,635
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
South Gate
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Maryland City
Ashley Apartments
3472 Andrew Ct, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1082 sqft
Units have all utilities included, eat-in kitchens and oversized windows. Located close to Target, Walmart and other shopping. Community offers residents picnic areas, walking paths and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
1521 BURNELL DRIVE
1521 Burnell Dr, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see high-end 4 bedroom 3.5 bath single-family, rental.
