99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD

Finding an apartment in Crofton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.

1 Unit Available
1596 Fallowfield Court
1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD.

1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE
1800 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2562 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.

Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.

1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.

Odenton
1 Unit Available
701 HARVEST RUN DRIVE
701 Harvest Run Drive, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1125 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large living/dining area with sliders to the patio. Lots of community amenities and extremely convenient location! Pets case by case but $200 additional non refundable fee per pet.

1 Unit Available
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14909 Health Center Drive in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.
City Guide for Crofton, MD

The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Crofton, MD

Finding an apartment in Crofton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

