Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:15 AM

9427 OLD MAN COURT

9427 Old Man Court · No Longer Available
Location

9427 Old Man Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family - Ready to go! Brand new carpeting, freshly painted. Owner would be happy to entertain longer lease. Check out this Huge, wonderful yard...all fenced in.Large deck off the dining room....it overlooks this great outdoor rear space and so much privacy.Oh, check out the large family room. A true, wood-burning fireplace even Santa would be happy! You'll find this very easy to call home. Plenty of parking, not just in the garage, but wide driveway and plenty of space in front...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have any available units?
9427 OLD MAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have?
Some of 9427 OLD MAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 OLD MAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9427 OLD MAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 OLD MAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9427 OLD MAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9427 OLD MAN COURT offers parking.
Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9427 OLD MAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have a pool?
No, 9427 OLD MAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9427 OLD MAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 OLD MAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9427 OLD MAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
