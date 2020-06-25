9427 OLD MAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family - Ready to go! Brand new carpeting, freshly painted. Owner would be happy to entertain longer lease. Check out this Huge, wonderful yard...all fenced in.Large deck off the dining room....it overlooks this great outdoor rear space and so much privacy.Oh, check out the large family room. A true, wood-burning fireplace even Santa would be happy! You'll find this very easy to call home. Plenty of parking, not just in the garage, but wide driveway and plenty of space in front...