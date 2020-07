Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Stunning end unit in coveted Gable community. Beautiful Hard wood floors with 4 floors of living space. Light bright and airey open floor plan close to major hwys for easy commute to Ft Meade,NSA, Baltimore, DC and Annapolis. Sidewalks thoughout and walk or bike to elementary and new Blandairpark. Ready to move in!!