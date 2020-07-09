9060 CONSTANT COURSE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous, light-filled 3-level garaged townhome in highly desirable Snowden Ridge in Columbia for rent! 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 half-baths (one on main floor and another in the lower level) plus a large newly carpeted basement room that be used as a family/game room or bedroom. Large, lovely kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances with table space and an oversized window bump out. Open dining room and spacious step down living room with door leading out to a deck with its own awning. One car garage with a concrete parking pad and assorted shared common parking spaces in the development. Excellent shopping/dining/theater all right nearby!