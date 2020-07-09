All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

9060 CONSTANT COURSE

9060 Constant Course · No Longer Available
Location

9060 Constant Course, Columbia, MD 21046
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous, light-filled 3-level garaged townhome in highly desirable Snowden Ridge in Columbia for rent! 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths and 2 half-baths (one on main floor and another in the lower level) plus a large newly carpeted basement room that be used as a family/game room or bedroom. Large, lovely kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances with table space and an oversized window bump out. Open dining room and spacious step down living room with door leading out to a deck with its own awning. One car garage with a concrete parking pad and assorted shared common parking spaces in the development. Excellent shopping/dining/theater all right nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have any available units?
9060 CONSTANT COURSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have?
Some of 9060 CONSTANT COURSE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 CONSTANT COURSE currently offering any rent specials?
9060 CONSTANT COURSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 CONSTANT COURSE pet-friendly?
No, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE offer parking?
Yes, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE offers parking.
Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have a pool?
No, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE does not have a pool.
Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have accessible units?
No, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 CONSTANT COURSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9060 CONSTANT COURSE has units with dishwashers.

