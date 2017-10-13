8912 MALLARD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This home is nestled in a quiet, park like community and is close to everything! Walk through picket fenced front yard into your spacious, yet cozy 3 level Town home. Contemporary floor plan with main level living & eat-in kitchen. Second floor offers 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry. Third floor is where you'll find your master retreat. Huge top floor master features full bath, with separate shower; walk-in closet; vaulted ceiling & fireplace! 620+ credit requirement. Housing Vouchers welcome. Apply online! Welcome Home! No showings 3/2-3/6 due to property being painted, etc.