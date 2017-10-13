All apartments in Columbia
8912 MALLARD CT
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

8912 MALLARD CT

8912 Mallard Court · No Longer Available
Location

8912 Mallard Court, Columbia, MD 21045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This home is nestled in a quiet, park like community and is close to everything! Walk through picket fenced front yard into your spacious, yet cozy 3 level Town home. Contemporary floor plan with main level living & eat-in kitchen. Second floor offers 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry. Third floor is where you'll find your master retreat. Huge top floor master features full bath, with separate shower; walk-in closet; vaulted ceiling & fireplace! 620+ credit requirement. Housing Vouchers welcome. Apply online! Welcome Home! No showings 3/2-3/6 due to property being painted, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8912 MALLARD CT have any available units?
8912 MALLARD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8912 MALLARD CT have?
Some of 8912 MALLARD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8912 MALLARD CT currently offering any rent specials?
8912 MALLARD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8912 MALLARD CT pet-friendly?
No, 8912 MALLARD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8912 MALLARD CT offer parking?
Yes, 8912 MALLARD CT offers parking.
Does 8912 MALLARD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8912 MALLARD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8912 MALLARD CT have a pool?
No, 8912 MALLARD CT does not have a pool.
Does 8912 MALLARD CT have accessible units?
No, 8912 MALLARD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8912 MALLARD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8912 MALLARD CT has units with dishwashers.
