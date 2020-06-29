Am currently on a lease in 7830 paragon circle, Apt 207. I have to break my lease due to personal reasons. Am looking for someone who can take over my lease. The lease is valid till Aug 15 2020.
Monthly rent is 1634 ( excluding utility bills )
Apartment details
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms 745 square feet
Apartment Features Balconies Wood Floors Walk-In Closets Granite Countertops Full-Size Washer & Dryer Stainless Steel Appliances Spacious Open Floor Plans
Community Features Sunroom Clubroom Greenhouse Bike Storage Saltwater Pool Barbeque Grills Outdoor Lounge Dog Washing Area Private Garages Available Controlled Access Buildings Fitness Center with Fitness-On-Demand Clothes Care Type Clothes Care Payment Options Full Size Washer & Dryer Full Size Connection Stackable Washer & Dryer Stackable Connection Resident Washer & Dryer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have any available units?
7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have?
Some of 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have a pool?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 has a pool.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 does not have units with dishwashers.