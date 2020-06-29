All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207
Last updated October 6 2019 at 8:50 AM

7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207

7830 Paragon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7830 Paragon Circle, Columbia, MD 21075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog grooming area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Am currently on a lease in 7830 paragon circle, Apt 207. I have to break my lease due to personal reasons. Am looking for someone who can take over my lease. The lease is valid till Aug 15 2020.

Monthly rent is 1634 ( excluding utility bills )

Apartment details

1 Bedroom
1.5 Bathrooms
745 square feet

Apartment Features
Balconies
Wood Floors
Walk-In Closets
Granite Countertops
Full-Size Washer & Dryer
Stainless Steel Appliances
Spacious Open Floor Plans

Community Features
Sunroom
Clubroom
Greenhouse
Bike Storage
Saltwater Pool
Barbeque Grills
Outdoor Lounge
Dog Washing Area
Private Garages Available
Controlled Access Buildings
Fitness Center with Fitness-On-Demand
Clothes Care Type
Clothes Care Payment Options
Full Size Washer & Dryer
Full Size Connection
Stackable Washer & Dryer
Stackable Connection
Resident Washer & Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have any available units?
7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have?
Some of 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have a pool?
Yes, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 has a pool.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
