7830 Paragon Cir, Apt 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog grooming area gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Am currently on a lease in 7830 paragon circle, Apt 207. I have to break my lease due to personal reasons. Am looking for someone who can take over my lease. The lease is valid till Aug 15 2020.



Monthly rent is 1634 ( excluding utility bills )



Apartment details



1 Bedroom

1.5 Bathrooms

745 square feet



Apartment Features

Balconies

Wood Floors

Walk-In Closets

Granite Countertops

Full-Size Washer & Dryer

Stainless Steel Appliances

Spacious Open Floor Plans



Community Features

Sunroom

Clubroom

Greenhouse

Bike Storage

Saltwater Pool

Barbeque Grills

Outdoor Lounge

Dog Washing Area

Private Garages Available

Controlled Access Buildings

Fitness Center with Fitness-On-Demand

Clothes Care Type

Clothes Care Payment Options

Full Size Washer & Dryer

Full Size Connection

Stackable Washer & Dryer

Stackable Connection

Resident Washer & Dryer