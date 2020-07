Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Updated end unit town home . Stainless steel appliances, and a granite counter tops. Freshly painted walls and hard wood floors throughout the first and second floors. Finished basement with bedroom and full bath. Convenient location to shop, walk to school, and is close to Lake Elkhorn. Tenant pays all utilities .