7110 BALMY DEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Spacious townhome in a central location. Move-in condition with hardwoods in the LR/DR, large kitchen with granite counters and table space leading to a deck that overlooks trees. Master suite with two closets and private bath plus generously sized bedrooms. Lower level is fully finished with massive recreation room, half bath, laundry closet and storage closet. Walk-out lower level to a patio and woods. Ideal location just off Snowden River Pkwy near shopping, 175, 32 and 95. Pets case by case only.