Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Columbia, MD - This large 3 bedroom townhouse in Columbia has it all! From hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, a garage and a separate shower in the master bathroom, what more could you ask for? Large deck with a private view. Close to shopping and commuter routes. Pets ok on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4925331)